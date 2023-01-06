Simon Hart: MP's office vandalised with anti-Tory graffiti
Illiterate vandals who attacked a Tory MP's constituency office window misspelled their graffiti.
The Whitland office of Carmarthen West & South Pembrokeshire MP Simon Hart was defaced overnight on Thursday.
However the vandals somehow managed to spell the word 'out' with two ts.
Mr Hart, who has represented the constituency since 2010, mockingly hit back on social media, saying: "Banksy needn't worry too much about the competition."
The former Welsh secretary also suggested those responsible had been caught on CCTV.
Mr Hart posted: "Memo to the person who left this memento on my Whitland office window last night.
"1) the building isn't owned by me so this is of as great an inconvenience to the owner and other occupiers as it is to the intended recipients
"2) the staff who work there are not Conservative Party employees but taxpayer funded caseworkers
"3) Banksy needn't worry too much about the competition and 4) you may want to brush up on the location of and effectiveness of CCTV."