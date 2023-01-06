Eryri helicopter crash pilot wanted a closer look look at obelisk
- Published
A helicopter crashed after the pilot wanted to take a closer look at an obelisk on a north Wales mountain, a report has found.
The 65-year-old hovered the helicopter near the top of Rhobell Fawr in the Eryri National Park, also known as a Snowdonia.
However he lost control after the helicopter suffered a loss of thrust when the tail rotor broke.
The pilot was airlifted to hospital but escaped with minor injuries.
The Enstrom 280FX helicopter had left Hawarden Airport in Flintshire and flown near Nantlle and Barmouth in Gwynedd before heading to Bala lake, in August 2021.
"As the helicopter approached Rhobell Fawr, the pilot noticed a stone obelisk near its summit and decided to take a closer look," a report by the Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) described.
"Having flown past the obelisk by about 20m (66ft), he then brought the helicopter into a hover about two to three feet (6m to 9m) above an area of gently sloping ground.
"However, uncommanded by the pilot, the helicopter then rapidly yawed to the right before touching down heavily on its skids."
The helicopter remained on the mountain for a month but when recovered it was found that it had suffered substantial damage.
The AAIB investigation found a lack of lubrication to the tail rotor gearbox had caused it to overheat and fail.
Three safety recommendations have been made relating to the maintenance manual regarding the required oil quantity and servicing interval for the tail rotor gearbox.