Wales weather: Met Office issues warning of heavy rain
- Published
Heavy rain could cause flooding and travel disruption across much of south and mid Wales, forecasters say.
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning of rain from midnight until 09:00 GMT on Saturday.
It said homes and businesses could be flooded, with the potential for travel disruption due to flooding and spray on roads.
Rain is expected to become heavy and persistent on Friday before moving east on Saturday morning.
A number of places could see 20-30mm (0.7-1.1in) of rain, with around 50-60 mm falling over higher ground.
The warning covers Blaenau Gwent, Bridgend, Caerphilly, Cardiff, Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion, Merthyr Tydfil, Monmouthshire, Neath Port Talbot, Newport, Powys, Rhondda Cynon Taf, Swansea and Torfaen.
⚠️🌧️👇@metoffice have announced a yellow warning for rain affecting parts of South Wales.— South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (@SWFireandRescue) January 6, 2023
If you're planning to drive, be #WeatherAware and plan your journey in advance!
🔗https://t.co/oHzFn1fCwP https://t.co/SEtk91Lcv6