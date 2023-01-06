NHS Strikes: Nurses willing to meet halfway on pay rise
- Published
The Royal College of Nursing has said it could meet the Welsh government halfway in a pay deal.
The union has called on ministers to get around the table in order to end the industrial action.
RCN Wales director Helen Whyley warned new strike dates would be announced unless the government agreed to negotiate and settle on a pay deal.
The Welsh government insisted it needed more cash from the UK government to fund a fair pay rise.
Ms Whyley said: "We're not putting a figure on it, but our claim has always been inflation plus 5%, but since that claim inflation has moved significantly and our members understand the economic climate that we're all trying to work in.
"So what we're saying is we're prepared to be real about that economic climate and we're prepared to make some compromises in a negotiated settlement, and we are urging the Welsh government to do that as soon as possible."
She said that since the dispute started the RCN have wanted resolution over fair pay for nursing and ensuring safe levels of care.
Ms Whyley added that the discussion required negotiation on both sides.
"Let's get in the room and solve this dispute so no further strike action is needed in Wales."
It comes as The Royal College of Nursing's general secretary, Pat Cullen, told a Times Radio Podcast: "And what I would say to [health secretary] Steve Barclay and to the prime minister is get into a room and meet me halfway here and do the decent thing for these nurses."
Ms Whyley's call comes amid fears nurses are "burnt out" after pressure in the NHS over Christmas.
"Nurses came into nursing because they want to look after people and if they feel they can't give that level of care, then they'll leave."
The union has accused the Welsh government of using Westminster as a scapegoat in the pay dispute.
Ms Whyley said further strike dates would be announced in coming days if a negotiation was not reached.
The Welsh government said: "We will continue to work to bring together trade unions, employers and government to deliver the best possible outcomes for workers, while continuing to call on the UK government to use the funding it has to provide a fair pay offer to NHS staff and enable us to do the same in Wales."