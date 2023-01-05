Hairdresser died after becoming new grandmother
- Published
A hairdresser who died after being hit by a car had just become a new grandmother.
Mary Owen-Jones, who also worked as a teaching assistant, died on Tuesday after the accident on New Year's Day.
It happened between two car parks near the main entrance of Ysbyty Glan Clwyd, Denbighshire, at about 20:40 GMT.
Her family said they had been left heartbroken by the death of the 51-year-old, from Rhos-on-Sea, in Conwy county.
They said: "Mary is survived by her son and daughter, Andrew and Jasmine, her granddaughter, April Rose and her husband, Arwel.
"She had a passion for life and her family, and was particularly looking forward to being a grandma to her newly-born granddaughter, April Rose.
"She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. We are absolutely heartbroken and would ask to be given the appropriate privacy to allow us time to grieve."
North Wales Police said the family were being supported by specialist officers and had thanked those who had been in touch.
The force is appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.