North Wales Police: PC sacked after Christmas Party sex assaults
A policeman has been sacked after sexually assaulting two female colleagues at a Christmas party.
PC Gareth Duggan, 38, was dismissed after a disciplinary hearing at North Wales Police's Colwyn Bay headquarters.
Married Duggan received a 32-week suspended sentence at Warrington Magistrate's Court last month and was ordered to pay his victims £1,000 compensation each.
He must do 200 hours unpaid work and 35 days rehabilitation.
Duggan must also sign the sex offenders' register for seven years.
An officer for 15 years, he had pleaded guilty to two charges of sexual touching at a Chester nightclub.
Thursday's hearing, held by Chief Constable Amanda Blakeman, was told the acting sergeant had touched the bottom of one victim and put his hand under the dress of the other.
Duggan did not appear at the hearing, which was told he was suspended after the Christmas 2021 party and had resigned last week.
Mel Jones of the Police Federation said: "His decision to plead guilty was because he had no direct recollection due to excess alcohol consumption."
The hearing was told he accepted he would be sacked and banned from working in law enforcement. He now wanted to get on with life and secure employment.
Saying Duggan would be sacked for gross misconduct, Ms Blakeman added: "Police officers are here to uphold the law, not to break it.
"Behaviour like this undermines the good work North Wales Police is doing."