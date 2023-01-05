NHS Wales: Mark Drakeford denies emergency care lottery
- Published
First Minister Mark Drakeford has denied that people in Wales face a lottery when it comes to A&E care.
He said the problem was hospitals were full of people who were very low risk from a health perspective, meaning high-risk patients "are struggling to get through the front door".
Mr Drakeford said there was a "real urgency" to reform social care.
His comments came as a man spoke of having to carry his grandfather who suffered a cardiac arrest into A&E.
Mr Drakeford said this case reflected "the enormous pressures that the health service is under, and the more that needs to be done".
He said the efforts of NHS staff was to discharge those low risk patients who "can be safely looked after at home" so hospitals have more room to "make sure that people don't face the awful circumstances we described".
As well as the urgency to reform social care, the first minister said short term things needed to change.
"We have vacancies in care homes here in Wales, we have people waiting in a hospital bed simply waiting for tests to be carried out, which could just as easily be carried out by people being at home, and coming in when the test is needed for them.
"So the system needs to change those immediate things to relieve the pressure and then in the longer run we need to find a different way to pay for social care."
He added that an ageing population and fewer people of working age meant it was a problem that was not going to go away.
Mr Drakeford said thousands of people in Wales who needed emergency care were attended to right across the system and it was not a lottery.
"Every single day people get help here in Wales, not simply through hospitals and through ambulances arriving, but the fantastic work our GPs do in the community - the 111 system, all those other ways the system can help.
"But the system is under enormous pressure, there are things every one of us can do to help with that, the system itself needs to take those immediate actions that have actually helped to stabilise the position in Wales over the last couple of days."
Welsh Conservatives' spokesman for health, Russell George, said: "It is very surprising to hear to Mark Drakeford deny reality, reading a horror story about people in pain not able to receive it is a daily occurrence in Labour-run Wales.
"The latest figures say the ambulance response times are the worst on record, with less than half of ambulances arriving at red-calls in the target time, meanwhile, Wales consistently records worse A&E waits than England and Scotland.
"This is not the fault of hard-working NHS staff but 25 years of Labour mismanagement in Wales."