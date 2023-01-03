Monmouth: Arrest as woman, 75, hit by car on New Year's Eve dies
- Published
A woman has died after being hit by a vehicle in a Waitrose car park on New Year's Eve.
The 75-year-old died in hospital after the accident, which happened at about 16:20 GMT on Monnow Street, in Monmouth.
A 44-year-old Monmouth woman has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Gwent Police said she had been released while investigations continue. The force is appealing for witnesses.
It asked for dashcam footage and information about a red Toyota Yaris seen being driven in the car park.