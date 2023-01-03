Aled Davies: Son makes urgent appeal for CCTV footage
The son of Aled Davies, who went missing on New Year's Eve, has urged people to check their CCTV footage for any signs of him.
Gruffudd Glyn said any footage would be vital to help establish his father's movements that night.
Mr Glyn said that they were "incredibly concerned" about Mr Davies and that his disappearance was out of character.
In a message to his father, Mr Glyn said: "We love you so much. Please come home."
Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in the Pontcanna area of Cardiff on Saturday evening, South Wales Police said.
He is around 6ft (1.83m) tall and was last seen wearing a green puffer jacket, a dark green deer-hunter hat and glasses.
Mr Glyn said the search for his dad was being frustrated by the lack of footage of him that night.
He said: "There is footage of him on people's cameras on their CCTVs. He didn't disappear. He didn't take his car. He was on foot. Just please, if you can check your cameras.
BBC presenter Huw Edwards, who worked with Mr Davies during his time at the BBC, also reiterated the family's appeal for CCTV footage.
CCTV urgent appeal - Cardiff people please check your camera footage and contact police if you spot Aled who's missing. Ffrindiau Caerdydd gwnewch eich gorau. PLEASE SHARE. 🙏🏻@BBCCymruFyw @BBCCymruWales @S4C @NewyddionS4C pic.twitter.com/7L9avKH17w— ℍ𝕦𝕨 𝔼𝕕𝕨𝕒𝕣𝕕𝕤 (@thehuwedwards) January 2, 2023
Mr Glyn added that his dad is physically fragile and could be distressed.
"He has a curvature of the spine. He is on medication for a lung condition that he should be taking. He gets tired easily and can walk quite slowly."
Because of his physical conditions, Mr Glyn has emphasised that his dad might be resting somewhere unusual.
"If you're walking and you have a dog and you go on your usual path, maybe just go off that beaten track a little bit. Keep yourself safe as well as you're doing that. Of course don't put yourself at risk, but look to see if maybe you know he's resting somewhere.
"Check anywhere because if we all do this together we will find out and that's all we want is some answers or to develop this case further.
"If you see him approach with care, and call 999 immediately."
Mr Glyn thanked the people who had come out to help look for his father yesterday and said it showed how loved he is in the community.
In a direct message to his dad, he said: "We all love you so much. And we just can't wait to see you again. Come home. We've got tickets to watch Wales play in the Euro qualifiers and I can't wait to be singing the anthem with you. We love you so much. Please come home."