Aled Glynne Davies: Body found in search for ex-BBC editor
- Published
A body has been found in the search for a 65-year-old former BBC editor who went missing on New Year's Eve.
Aled Glynne Davies, the former editor of BBC Radio Cymru, was last seen in Pontcanna, Cardiff, on 31 December.
In an Instagram post, his family said his body was found in a river on Wednesday.
South Wales Police said the body is believed to be his, and Supt Michelle Conquer added: "We continue to support Aled's family at this very sad time".
She said investigations were continuing "to determine the circumstances surrounding the death".
His son, Gruffudd Glyn, wrote: "We are heartbroken to announce that Dad was discovered in the river this morning.
"Thank you so much for all your efforts.
"Now it's time for us all to relax. Let us all celebrate Dad's life."
Mr Davies's family and friends had appealed for information, in particular video footage, in the search to find him.
Mr Glyn said the search was frustrated by the lack of footage of him that night.
BBC presenter Huw Edwards, who used to work with Mr Davies, had also appealed for help to find him.