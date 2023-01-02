Cardiff: Four arrested after New Year's Day stabbing
Three men and a woman have been arrested after a man was stabbed on New Year's Day.
The 36-year-old's injuries were said to not be life-threatening after the attack at a property in Bute Street, in the Butetown area of Cardiff.
South Wales Police said the attack was reported at 13:30 GMT on Sunday.
Police said the men, aged 35, 43 and 48, and the woman, 29, were all arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.
Officers took them to Cardiff Bay police station as the investigation continues.