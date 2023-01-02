Climate change: Wind farms must benefit locals, campaigners say
- Published
A major wind farm plan touted as a key part of Wales' transition to green energy must deliver local benefits, campaigners have said.
Bute Energy wants to build about 14 turbines on hills above Senghenydd and Llanbradach in Caerphilly and Cilfynydd and Pontypridd in Rhondda Cynon Taf.
It could power the equivalent of 81,000 houses a year from 2025.
But people in the nearby communities said the turbines would be too close to homes.
"If we can see and hear [the wind turbines] and if our wildlife and biodiversity is affected, we should at least benefit," said Pontypridd councillor, Dawn Wood.
Bute Energy said it had already reduced the number of planned turbines, each 200m (656ft) high, in response to concerns.
It said the wind farm would help build a low-carbon, prosperous Wales for the future, with most turbines within an area approved for wind farms in Welsh government plans for 2040.
Ms Wood, whose home overlooks a field where some of the turbines would be, said she was "positive about alternative energy and wind farms".
"Although the plans have been reduced as regards the number of turbines" she said, "we are concerned about the height and how visible they will be.
"We accept that there are good arguments for exploring alternative energy," she added. "But if our communities are affected by wind farms we feel they should be community owned."
The developer said it was talking about a community investment fund and supporting local economies .
Bute Energy's Aled Rowlands, said: "Society is facing three crises: climate, cost of living and rebuilding the economy.
"Projects like this can help with all three," he said. "But there are a number of other different benefits that could come to this community.
"We are talking partly about jobs , skills and investment," he said. "On top of that we have a community benefit fund which is worth over £30m over the next 45 years going directly to communities around this plan."
The possibility of extra funding is important local charities like Little Lounge, which supports children in their early years, and their families in Cilfynydd.
Katie Hadley, from Little Lounge, said: "I want to find out more about what [the wind farm] could offer us as a small community.
"I can understand that people will have questions about the development, because this is our village and we want to keep our beautiful surroundings.
"Valleys people are very proud and very protective over our communities," she said. "We have to weigh that up with looking at alternative energy resources for the future.
"We know of the problems with fossil fuels , so there has to be a compromise but we don't want to compromise our community so we need more information," she added.
Bute Energy said a survey would take place to avoid historic monuments.
The Welsh government said: "We need a range of technologies, at different scales, to meet our future electricity needs as we move towards a net-zero energy system. Wind and solar are cost-effective options to generate electricity and have a clear role to play.
"We want to ensure local communities and people in Wales directly benefit from energy generated in Wales. We are taking action to support local and shared ownership and developing strong, local supply chains."