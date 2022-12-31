Nos Galan: Wales star George North is mystery runner
Wales rugby star George North has been unveiled as the mystery runner in this year's Nos Galan race.
Celebrating the life and achievements of legendary runner Guto Nyth Brân, the event has been run on the streets of Mountain Ash, Rhondda Cynon Taf, on New Year's Eve since 1958.
Ospreys and Wales player North, 30, said he was "excited" to lead the 64-year-old "wicked tradition".
The Covid pandemic meant the race was run virtually in 2020 and 2021.
An estimated 1,700 people were set to take part in the 5km (3.1 mile) race.
"Hopefully I won't get caught... [and] set the pace well," said North, who carried the Nos Galan torch from Guto's grave at St Gwynno's Church to the race starting line.
"Since Covid it's been a bit horrible really in terms of not being able to go to any events, especially ones that have great traditions to them and great meaning to a lot of people."
Many of Guto's achievements are now mixed with legend, including tales of him catching wild hares and running the seven miles (11km) to Pontypridd and back before his mother's kettle boiled.
He died in 1737 and the mystery runner tradition sees a famous sports person, whose identity is kept secret until the night, lay a wreath on his grave.
They then run to Mountain Ash carrying a flaming torch, which is used to light the Nos Galan beacon, signalling the start of the senior races.
There are also male and female elite competitions, fun runs and children's races.
North, who played for the British and Irish Lions and has 109 caps for Wales, is recovering from a facial injury suffered in a recent Ospreys game.
He is the latest in a list of mystery runners including Nigel Owens, Chris Coleman, Shane Williams, Colin Jackson, Sam Warburton and Nathan Cleverly.
Race committee chairwoman Ann Crimmings said, after a two-year hiatus, the return to the streets of Mountain Ash had been a "long time coming".
"We are so grateful for the support we have received from our runners and sponsors as we worked to keep the legend alive virtually when we could not hold the event in real time," she said.
"Nos Galan is back and is bringing you one of the most successful sporting stars in Wales. Croeso George."