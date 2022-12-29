Lampeter: Inquiry into death of Emily Tredwell-Scott, 8, ongoing
- Published
Investigations are continuing into the unexplained death of an eight-year-old girl.
The youngster, who died in Lampeter, Ceredigion, on 22 December, has been named by Dyfed-Powys Police as Emily Tredwell-Scott.
Police said the Ceredigion coroner had "accepted jurisdiction of the case".
Described as a sudden death, it came as health officials confirmed they were examining links between possible strep A infections and the death.
A 33-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of child neglect the day after she died. She was later released.
No more details have been released by police about Emily.
It follows more than a dozen confirmed deaths of children with strep A since September, including seven-year-old Hanna Roap, from Penarth, in the Vale of Glamorgan.