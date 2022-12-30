Merthyr Tydfil: Tribute to Ron Fealey after Christmas Eve death
- Published
Family of an 82-year-old man who died after being hit by a car on Christmas Eve have paid tribute to the gym-loving great-grandfather.
Ron Fealey died of his injuries in hospital after the incident on Avenue De Clichy, Merthyr Tydfil.
A 31-year-old woman has been bailed after being stopped on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.
His family described him as "funny, intelligent and caring".
In a statement, they added: "Dad was one-of-a-kind. Even though he was 82 years old, he was very fit and well, visiting the gym twice a week.
"He will be greatly missed by all the family especially his four grandchildren and his four great-grandchildren, his fifth was due in May."
Mr Fealey worked as an intensive care nurse, helped set up the care of the elderly high care unit at St Tydfil's Hospital and helped assist foster children to and from school.
His family said his "love" over the past 42 years was being an active committee member of Dowlais RFC.
The rugby club said Mr Fealey was "incredibly loyal, supportive and uplifting" and it had lost "one of its all-time stalwarts and a true clubman in every sense of the word".