Wales New Year Honours: Rhondda MP Chris Bryant knighted
- Published
A football star, MP, sexual health campaigner and musical director are among those from Wales recognised in the New Year Honours.
The list for 2023 is the first since the death of the Queen, and are awarded by King Charles.
Among those honoured is Rhondda Labour MP Chris Bryant, who is knighted.
Wales football captain Sophie Ingle receives an OBE, as does Ian Green, chief executive of The Terence Higgins Trust, which helps people with HIV.
Sir Chris is knighted for "political and public service", and said the award would "spur me on for all the work that I try to do on acquired brain injury, on the standards committee, on melanoma and on trying to make sure Putin loses".
The politician, who has represented Rhondda since 2001, was awarded the honour in recognition of his campaigning work around acquired brain injury and melanoma - a type of skin cancer.
Sir Chris had an operation to remove a mole in 2019 and has since been given the all-clear.
The former Anglican priest also said the knighthood was for his work on the phone-hacking scandal, and in pushing for sanctions against Russia over its aggression in Ukraine.
He said he was "amazed and really chuffed" to be knighted, adding it was "an honour for the people of the Rhondda" because they put him into Parliament and enabled him to do his work.
Boris Johnson critic
Sir Chris is currently chair of the Commons' Standards Committee and was a vocal critic of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Sophie Ingle, who plays for Chelsea and has won 105 caps for Wales, is the only professional Welsh sportsperson to get a major honour and described it as "unbelievable".
The 31-year-old also said it reflects the growth in women's football, adding: "It's crazy to think when I first started playing at the age of 16 to where it is now.
"It's grown massively over the last three or four years, it's really gone up a level and I'm just excited to see where that continues to go."
From Builth Wells, Powys, Ian Green is the chief executive of The Terence Higgins Trust - a charity that helps people diagnosed with HIV.
He said he was "thrilled and honoured", adding: "As someone living with HIV, my work is much more than just 'a job' and I have gladly invested time, energy and passion in order to drive the change for those affected by HIV and poor sexual health.
"Later this year, I will step down from my role at Terrence Higgins Trust and this honour has made me realise how much has been achieved."
'I'm being scammed'
"I had an email, and I phoned my wife and said 'I think I'm being scammed'. I was ready to delete it," was Dr Michael Thomas' first reaction to finding out he had been awarded an MBE.
It is for services to the Welsh tradition of male voice choirs in the Pelenna and Cynon valleys, in Neath Port Talbot and Rhondda Cynon Taf.
Dr Thomas is the musical director of the Cwmbach Male Voice Choir - who performed the Welsh national anthem ahead of the Stereophonics' huge gigs at Cardiff's Principality Stadium in 2022, in front of 60,000 people.
He described being in "total shock", adding: "It means a lot as it's the approval of the people I live around".
Cardiff University vice-chancellor Colin Riordan receives a CBE for services to education.
Prof Riordan said he was "surprised" but also "deeply appreciative", adding: "This award reflects the outstanding support and collaboration of my family, colleagues and students throughout my years in higher education, both as an academic and as a vice-chancellor".
The Welsh Ambulance Service praised two "pioneers" who have been recognised.
Former executive director of quality and nursing Claire Bevan has been awarded an OBE for services to nursing and patient care.
She started as a student nurse in Cardiff in 1986 and took on a number of senior management roles until 2019.
Ms Bevan was described as an ambassador for nurses in the ambulance service, developing a career pathway to modernise the role of nursing in an out-of-hospital environment.
"Claire has demonstrated exceptional nursing practice and leadership within NHS Wales for over 30 years, creating a culture of inspirational and authentic leadership which is motivational and supportive for staff and patients," said the trust's assistant director of quality and nursing, Wendy Herbert.
Macmillan paramedic and the trust's end of life care lead Edward O'Brian was awarded the King's Ambulance Service Medal for distinguished service.
He was praised for initiatives to transport terminally ill patients to their preferred place of death, as well as the Wish Ambulance, which fulfils the last wish of patients.
Dr Bridget Emmett of Beaumaris, Anglesey, who works at the UK Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, receives an OBE for services to soils and ecosystem science.
An OBE has also been awarded to Felicity Bennee, from Abergavenny, Monmouthshire, for public service due to her role as deputy director and co-chairwoman of the Welsh Technical Advisory Group.
Following a year where the spotlight on Wrexham has perhaps shone brighter than ever, Alexander Loven has been awarded an MBE for services to the economy and community in the city.
His retail firm Net World Sports has grown rapidly.
The Reverend Euryl Howells, from Carmarthen, senior chaplain for the Hywel Dda University Health Board in Carmarthenshire, Ceredigion and Pembrokeshire, from has been awarded a British Empire Medal for services to chaplaincy in NHS Wales.
London-born designer Dame Mary Quant - the daughter of Welsh teachers - is also recognised with the Order of the Companion of Honours for services to fashion.