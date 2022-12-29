Swansea: Family pays tribute to man found dead in river
- Published
Tributes have been paid to a "kind and genuine" man after the bodies of two people were found next to a submerged car in a river on Christmas Day.
Jay Kyle Jenkins, 36, of St Thomas, Swansea, was the passenger in the car being driven by Rachel Curtis, 36, from Bonymaen, also in Swansea.
Their bodies were found beside a Mini Cooper in the River Tawe in the city.
Ms Curtis, a mother to a 14-year-old boy, was described as a "funny, intelligent and unique" woman.
Electrician Mr Jenkins and Ms Curtis had been friends since school, his family said.
In a statement, Mr Jenkins' family said he was their "beautiful, kind boy".
They added: "Jay was a kind, genuine soul who was always helping other people. The local community are devastated."
Police were called to the junction of New Cut Road and the A483 in Swansea at 03:05 GMT on Christmas Day.
South Wales Police inquiries into the incident are continuing and officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the car go into the river, or who has CCTV or dash cam footage, to contact them.