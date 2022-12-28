Ystrad Mynach: Craig Walding named as pedestrian hit by car
The family of a pedestrian who died after being hit by a car on Boxing Day have paid tribute to their "wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend".
Officers attended the incident on the A469, between Llanbradach and Ystrad Mynach, at 20:30 GMT.
A 37-year-old man died at the scene. He has now been named as Craig Walding from Nelson, Caerphilly borough.
Gwent Police later arrested a 33-year-old man from Herefordshire on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.
He has since been released under investigation.
In a statement, Mr Walding's family said: "Craig was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend who was loved by so many.
"He was a true diamond who leaves such a deep hole in all our lives.
"Words cannot express the pain we are feeling, and we would like to thank everyone for the love and support we have received."
The family continue to receive support from specialist officers.
Police are asking for any motorists with dashcam footage who were using the A469 between 19:30 and 21:00 to contact them.