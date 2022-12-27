Merthyr pedestrian, 82, dies after Christmas Eve collision
A woman has been arrested after an 82-year-old man died after a collision with a car on Christmas Eve.
The 31-year-old woman has been bailed after being stopped on suspicion of causing serious injury by driving without due care and attention.
The incident was on Avenue De Clichy, Merthyr Tydfil, at about 22:00 GMT.
South Wales Police said the man died of his injuries in hospital, and they are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage.
The collision involved a black Nissan Qashqai.