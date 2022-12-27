Anglesey: Cartrefi Clyd lets children stay near to home
- Published
A council which tries to keep children in care close to home hopes its methods are adopted elsewhere in Wales.
The Cartrefi Clyd - or cosy homes - scheme on Anglesey has won an award for helping youngsters build trusting relationships.
Last year more than 7,000 children were taken in by Welsh local authorities.
But sometimes they were shipped far afield, sometimes for safety, but sometimes because of a lack of local places.
Cartrefi Clyd has been designed to keep vulnerable children close to home so they can get Welsh medium education and stay in touch with their families, if possible.
Anglesey social services director Fôn Roberts said: "The benefits far outweigh the negatives.
"Some of the children have been placed somewhere like Manchester or Birmingham.
"One child in particular didn't understand what the staff were saying to him because of the accent."
'The children deserved better'
The boy had not been off Anglesey before.
"That obviously had an impact and we felt that our looked-after children deserved better," Mr Roberts said.
Private agency placement cost as much as £200,000 a year per child, and Mr Roberts said they were not always good value.
In August a consultation was launched on eliminating private profit from children's care.
On Anglesey Cartrefi Clyd uses normal houses, either from council stock or bought with Welsh government grants. There are now four on the island.
Mr Roberts said the system worked and some children had returned to their families.
Councillor Gary Pritchard, who holds the Anglesey children and youth services executive post, said children had been moving outside Welsh strongholds, often not hearing the language at all.
'Something that can be adopted'
The scheme, he said, was something that could be adopted by other councils.
"Children and young people do not need to be punished because they come into care," he said.
"The plan ensures that they are still allowed to attend the same school, play for the same football club, have the same circle of friends and that they are allowed to remain where they are comfortable."
The scheme last month won the Children in Care award from the organisation Children and Young People Now