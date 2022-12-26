Welsh Water: Supply failings after homes left without water over Christmas
- Published
Welsh Water has admitted to failings over its supply after people were left without water during the Christmas period.
Several villages in Monmouthshire were still without water on Boxing Day after almost 72 hours.
It comes after thousands of homes in west Wales were without water for several days before Christmas.
Chief executive Peter Perry said: "It is clear there are a number of areas where we should have done better."
Welsh Water said there remained issues to supplies around Trellech and Llandogo, south of Monmouth, caused by air locks in the network.
One of those affected was Rob Flanagan, 68, in Monmouth who said on Monday, that he was using a local spring as their supply had not yet been restored.
The water company added that its staff had been working "through the night" on Christmas Day to restore water supplies as soon as possible but warned the process would time to avoid the pipes bursting again.
It also said bottled water was being delivered to "priority customers" and has set up a bottled drinking water station at the Premier Inn hotel on Portal Rd in Monmouth.
Apologising for the delays, Mr Perry added: "We understand how frustrating and worrying it has been, especially so close to Christmas."
Households can receive £70 compensation for every day they were without their water supply. Businesses will also be able to claim for any losses incurred.
About 4,500 properties in Ceredigion lost their water supply for several days after supply pipes burst on 17 December when temperatures across Wales plummeted.