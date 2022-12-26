Blackwood: Girl, three, seriously injured in Christmas Day crash
- Published
A three-year-old girl is among three people seriously injured in a crash on Christmas Day in Caerphilly county.
A 29-year-old man also suffered life-threatening injuries while a woman, 33, was hurt in the crash on the B4251 in Blackwood about 13:00 GMT.
Two men have been arrested, both on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and being unfit to drive through drink or drugs.
Gwent Police has appealed for information.
The three people injured were in a Vauxhall Corsa driving along Yard Coal Rise at lunchtime on Christmas Day. All three were taken to hospital.
The male driver of the Mini Cooper suffered minor injuries and was arrested, police said.
The force then tracked down a red Vauxhall Astra also being driven on the road at the time and have arrested a 25-year-old man.
Both men were in police custody on Christmas night.