Monmouthshire homes without water on Christmas Day
- Published
Some homes in south-east Wales are without water on Christmas Day due to supply issues.
Welsh Water said there were problems in the south end of Trellech in Monmouthshire on Christmas morning.
The company said the issues were caused by "air locks" in the network as it re-pressurises and its teams had been working throughout the night.
It follows issues in mid and west Wales, where thousands of people were left without water after pipes burst.
Welsh Water said a "handful" of homes in Ceredigion were still without water on Christmas Eve.
It said it was "extremely sorry" for the inconvenience caused and said bottled water was being delivered to priority customers.
It added a bottled water station at Premier Inn on Portal Road in Monmouth had been replenished.
Are you without water this Christmas? Share your experiences by emailing haveyoursay@bbc.co.uk.
Please include a contact number if you are willing to speak to a BBC journalist. You can also get in touch in the following ways:
- WhatsApp: +44 7756 165803
- Tweet: @BBC_HaveYourSay
- Upload pictures or video
- Please read our terms & conditions and privacy policy
If you are reading this page and can't see the form you will need to visit the mobile version of the BBC website to submit your question or comment or you can email us at HaveYourSay@bbc.co.uk. Please include your name, age and location with any submission.