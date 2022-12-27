North Wales: Women offenders rehab project funding axed
A rehabilitation service for women offenders is facing the axe next year due to funding cuts.
North Wales Women's Centre said its Women's Pathfinder programme will get no cash in 2023 from the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC).
Centre boss Gemma Fox said the service, which steers women away from crime, was being cut when it was particularly needed.
The PCC said it was committed to supporting women in the justice system.
Ms Fox said it felt like a "false economy" not to support a service that was "massively cost effective" in diverting women from crime and jail.
The biggest concern at the moment, she said, was the cost of living crisis.
"We have seen the demand on our services really increase," she said.
The news comes three months after the North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner published the North Wales Women's Justice strategy.
This action plan aims to address the root of female offending in the region and cut crime.
Paula was convicted of drugs offences and attends the centre for probation appointments, counselling and support services.
She visits at least three times a week, and has taken part in the Pathfinder programme.
She said she would not be here today were it not for the programme, which she said listened to her "for the first time, without judgement".
Paula said: "I was given counselling, I see two support workers. If I didn't have that, I don't think I'd cope.
"If they've not heard from you, they just keep phoning and phoning, and if you don't answer they'll turn up at your house, a care call, to make you feel like you're wanted."
Paula, who attended a confidence course at the centre now wants to volunteer there herself.
She has ambitions to be a stand-up comic, something she never dreamed of before.
Paula said: "It's made me feel like I am worth something, I am a person, not just a mum, not just a nanny."
Pathfinder caseworker Christine Tarry said the programme was valuable because they look at a woman's situation and not just the offence they have committed.
"We work on things that may be related to the offence. It could be alcohol, debt, mental health," said Ms Tarry.
They also examine events leading up to and following offences and the resulting impact on family, mental health and finances.
Ms Fox said they want to keep the service going and are applying for alternative funding.
The centre, in Rhyl, Denbighshire, recently marked its 21st anniversary.
"We really aware public services are under huge strain as well but we also know that we plug gaps in between those public services," she said.
'We all want the same thing'
She was grateful for support they had already had.
"In the end, we all want the same thing, we all want to reduce women's offending," she said.
The office of the PCC confirmed the contract with the centre was ending.
It said it was committed to "delivering effective outcomes and support for women within the justice system in north Wales".
A spokesperson for the PCC added: "We always seek to support and commission the widest and most effective range of services possible using the funds available to us.
"At times, this need to support a range of services may mean funding new and emerging organisations and reviewing the funding that goes to projects we have supported generously up to now."