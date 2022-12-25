Ukraine: Students spend Christmas in Wales
For two Ukrainian women Christmas will be very different this year.
Anastasiia Patiuk and Valeriia Pivensay are studying in Wales and will be celebrating the festivities with friends rather than family, in Lampeter, Ceredigion.
The two women from Kyiv said it was their dream to return home, and help "rebuild the future Ukraine".
The pair intend to bring some of their Ukrainian Christmas traditions to Wales.
Both Anastasiia and Valeriia arrived in Wales in October, after receiving a scholarship from University of Wales Trinity St David (UWTSD), that enables students from Ukraine to study the postgraduate award in global citizenship and sustainable leadership.
Anastasiia said: "Christmas this year isn't as magical as usual.
"My boyfriend is on the frontline as a medical doctor, I do hope they will be able to come together for a meal on Christmas Day, so that they can get some Christmas spirit."
Valeriia said that this Christmas will be very different not just for her but for all the people of Ukraine.
She added: "Christmas is different this year, Ukrainian people are strong people, and they will be celebrating Christmas anyway, but this year it will be celebrating with a taste of bitter loss, and a glimpse of hope for the future."
The university had been advising and supporting the women before they left Ukraine, and prepared them for their arrival at the UK, and life on campus at Lampeter.
The welcome they received when they arrived in Lampeter made a huge impression on them.
Anastasiia said where she comes from in Ukraine is very similar to Lampeter and that helped her feel at home.
"Everything her is calm, and the people are very nice and supportive," she said.
UWTSD has a long record of working with refugees and asylum seekers.
International regional manager, Kath Griffiths said the university strives to be a haven for students who are displaced.
Though far from home, Anastasiia and Valeriia follow the war in Ukraine very closely, and hope to go back to see their families and friends as soon as they can.
Every day they meet up to watch the daily message given by President Volodymyr Zelensky, which they said makes them very emotional and homesick.
"It is really hard being away from home, I do hope that things will change before long," said Anastasiia.
Valeriia said coming to the UK to study was something her family had been dreaming about.
"My mother studied in Bath many years ago, and she fell in love with the UK, her dream was for me to come and study here too," she said.
The two friends plan to bring some festive fair and intend on bringing some Ukrainian Christmas traditions to Lampeter.
Valeriia added: "Our main dish for Christmas is Kutya, a sweet porridge made out of wheat or rice and dried fruits, and we usually place a garlic glove on each corner of the table to protect us from bad spirits.
"We hope to introduce our traditions to our friends at Lampeter this year."