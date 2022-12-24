Llandudno: Blind veterans celebrate Christmas together
Christmas is a tough time for anyone to be alone, but it can be especially hard for those coping with a disability.
That is why 30 veterans of the British armed forces, who suffer from a range of sight problems, will be spending the festive period together in Llandudno, Conwy county.
They will be celebrating at one of the two specialist centres run by Blind Veterans UK.
One veteran said the work the organisation does is "second to none".
Elywn Thomas who served with the 1st Battalion Royal Welsh Fusiliers in the 1950s, is spending his second Christmas at the centre after the death of his wife Joan, in 2021.
"I don't think people from outside realise what these people do. It's second to none, there is no substitute for it, none at all. It's helped that many people.
"I can't get over it, the camaraderie, like they had in the Army, it's still there - it's absolutely fabulous."
Mr Thomas was born and brought up on Anglesey, and joined the army when he was 17, serving in Germany, where he caught glimpse of Nazi war criminals Rudolf Hess and Admiral Karl Deonitz when he was on guard duty.
Like most of those staying at the home in Llandudno this year, Mr Thomas is now in his eighties, and his eyesight began to fail long after he left the Army.
Like many others who use the services Blind Veterans offer, Mr Thomas only came to learn of the charity's existence when someone gave him a contact number at an AgeUK event.
Mr Thomas, who still lives at the home in Wilmslow, Cheshire, he shared with his late wife, said he was unsure of what the charity could do for him.
He contacted them a week later, after finding the number in his pocket and was offered the chance to stay at the Llandudno centre.
"I had a cultural shock at what they could do for me, you wouldn't believe it."
It can be accessed by anyone who has spent time as a member of the UK armed forces, including former reservists.
As well as being together on Christmas Day for their lunch, the veterans staying in Llandudno have been able to take part in a range of activities this week, including a trip to the pantomime, archery sessions, and arts and crafts workshops.
Rosina Hearn, one of the staff members, said they get a huge demand, because they take members from all over the country.
"One member described it as a place where miracles happen, so they come here and they're supported by us, and we can welcome them to Christmas," she said.
Mr Thomas added that he urged anyone who qualifies to use the services offered to get in touch.
"Anyone who says 'I'm not going there', all I can say is you're a bloody fool."