Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney get freedom of Wrexham
Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds described himself and Rob McElhenney as "the luckiest guys on Earth" after being awarded the freedom of Wrexham.
The Wrexham AFC owners were honoured by the county council for their help promoting the city.
Reynolds told a council meeting via video link: "Wrexham is home to one of the most beautiful stories on Earth."
However, one councillor questioned the timing of the award and whether other club stalwarts were more worthy.
Reynolds added: "I recognise that this is to honour our contribution but I'd also say that the reverse holds true with this town, what it's given us is immeasurable.
"What it's given Wales and the rest of the world is immeasurable. Rob and I walked in with a pretty crazy idea a few years ago and Wrexham ran with that idea.
"Our goal is now and has always been to uphold the values of the community and this club."
Deadpool actor Reynolds and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia creator McElhenney completed their takeover of the National League club for £2m in February 2021.
Since then the club has reached the league play-offs and a FA Trophy Final at Wembley while their takeover has been charted by the Disney+ series Welcome to Wrexham.
Reynolds added: "None of this works without the people of Wrexham, the players, the ground staff, everyone who makes this work in each and every nook and cranny of Wrexham.
"Our goal is to keep growing Wrexham in the hearts and minds of folks all over the planet. We're eternally grateful - diolch."
The council voted to confer the freedom of the borough on Wrexham AFC in recognition of the club's long history as the third oldest club in the world as well as its recent impact.
Councillor Mark Pritchard said: "These two Hollywood stars have had an incredible impact on both the football club and the community, and have helped catapult Wrexham onto the world stage."
A Conservative councillor spoke out against the proposal after criticising Reynolds for liking an Instagram post by club striker Paul Mullin which contained a swear words directed at the Tories.
Fellow Conservative Beverley Parry-Jones asked whether there were more worthy recipients from the club's past who had "given their lives" to Wrexham AFC, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
She said: "We are not against Wrexham AFC and their new owners Rob and Ryan having the freedom of the borough. But is it the right time?"
Shaun Harvey, advisor to the Wrexham AFC board, told councillors: "The past will not be forgotten, it help us create what we're doing and our ambition is that people are proud to be from Wrexham."
The honour will be formally presented at a ceremony next year.