Tenby: Haven Holidays accused of 'greed' over caravan site fees
A holiday firm stands accused of a lack of transparency and "corporate greed" after increasing caravan site fees by thousands of pounds.
Some owners face paying £2,000 more than last year for caravans at Kiln Park Holiday Park in Pembrokeshire.
One said it would be a "relief" to sell because of mounting costs.
Haven Holidays, which runs the Tenby site, said it acted with "full transparency" and "clearly communicated" fee rises to owners.
Owners say they are unhappy about being billed for developments at the park, which they will have to fund on an ongoing annual basis.
The owners claim there has been a lack of consultation and transparency about the extra charges.
They include the Kiln Park Marina Bar and a new adventure playground, which is yet to be built. They are also facing a significant increase in fees to cover inflation costs.
Richard Morgan, from Newport, has owned a caravan at Kiln Park since 2014, and he said it would be a "relief" to sell his static because of the costs.
He claimed he was billed an extra £500 for improvements he was not consulted about.
His annual fees, he said, are now almost £1,500 more than last year.
"It'll be a massive relief, to think I don't have to deal with this nonsense," Mr Morgan said.
Kiln Park is part of Haven Holidays, owned by Bourne Ltd, and about 60,000 people visit the site each year.
Bourne was recently bought by the world's largest private equity firm, New York-based Blackstone.
Mr Morgan has set up a social media page for owners calling for a fee review, and more than 200 have joined.
"Over the last two years, there have been significant increases attributed to what the park call major developments," he said.
"They refurbished the club house with a new bar, stage and seating, but unfortunately what we weren't aware of was that they were expecting each owner to make a payment towards that."
Mr Morgan said they paid last year and were led to believe that was a one-off.
"The park has added another major development, and the two things combined have added nearly £500 on our bill every year," he said.
"Our fees will be £8,500, excluding gas, electricity, water and non-domestic rates," he said.
Ryan Lovibond, from Rhondda, bought a caravan for his family in September but is concerned about mounting costs.
"There's been a very large increase of the fees, it's hit us dramatically," he said.
"We weren't told about the developments to be honest, we welcome them, but we'd actually like to have a bit of a say in it - it's gone up by around £600-£700."
Simon Brown, from Cwmbran, in Torfaen, who has two caravans at Kiln Park, is angry at what he claims is a lack of transparency when it comes to billing.
He said he was asked to pay £247 towards a refurbishment of the bar last year, and that he was told it was a "one-off fee".
"We're now expected to pay that fee in perpetuity, they're now developing an adventure land, and without transparency, have told us we'll be paying a fee of £190 [for that].
"It's corporate greed from the top down."
The two developments will add more than £400 to Mr Brown's annual bill, with further charges added to cover inflationary pressures.
Mr Brown said his site fees for one caravan will increase from £7,500 to £9,000, which excludes bills for electricity, gas and other charges, such as non-domestic rates.
He said many owners have lodged complaints, and are willing to take the matter to arbitration. Legal action is being considered.
"There is anger, and I think it is well-founded anger," Mr Brown said.
Cathy Jones, from Cheshire, has had a caravan at the park for eight years and said her annual bill this year is £2,000 more than the site fees last year.
She claimed owners had not been consulted about being charged for improvements.
"It would be nice if they spoke to us, we can't get answers from anybody," Ms Jones said.
"We love the park, we love Tenby, but we just want to be fairly treated and fairly charged."
Haven said it reviewed fees every year.
A spokesman said: "In 2023, Kiln Park will see the opening of an exciting new adventure village that will transform the experience on the park in 2023 and beyond, we have acted with full transparency in making sure the increase in site fees has been clearly communicated to owners."
The company said inflation and rising energy costs were affecting "every aspect" of its operations, and that running costs had increased "significantly".
"Which has also contributed to the increase in site fees," a spokesman said.