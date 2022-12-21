Mayhill riots: Closure for attacked man as 21 are sentenced
- Published
A father-of-two, forced to flee his home on the night of the Mayhill riot, says the jailing of those responsible has brought his family some closure.
Adam Romain's home was targeted during the night in Swansea in May 2021, and he filmed the attack and his desperate calls for South Wales Police to help.
His 18-month-old daughter and three-year-old son could be heard crying as their front door was shattered.
In total, 21 people have been sentenced for their part in the riot.
At Swansea Crown Court on Monday, 17 men and one woman from the Swansea area were sentenced while another three youth defendants were sentenced on Tuesday.
The defendants, aged between 17 and 45 were sentenced for a range of offences, including riot and arson.
Those handed the longest sentences were Kian Hurley, 24, of Waun Wen Road, Mayhill, who had six years, nine months, and Michael D Parsons, 37, of Matthew Street, Dyfatty and Aaron R Phillips, 24, of Middle Road, Gendros, who each had six years and three months
But for Adam Romain, 36, and his family, the effects of that night are still being felt, and he said: "For me personally, psychologically, it had a big impact, and it has had a knock on effect financially and stress wise."
He returned to Waun Wen Road for the first time since he left the street on the morning after the attack on his home.
"It affected my children's behaviour for a good few months, but at the same time we were putting more focus and attention on to them to help them out," he said.
Mr Romain's partner was coming to the end of her maternity leave when the street erupted into chaos.
New accommodation, he said was hard to find and they had to stay with friends for weeks before moving to a new home.
"It's added stress to our relationship, stress with the family, so yes it's affected every aspect of out lives actually," he added.
Mr Romain said he can still remember the crowd of people chanting, and that the whole experience was surreal.
Sentencing the three youths on Tuesday - who cannot be named for legal reasons, Judge Paul Thomas said that two were involved in the "utterly dreadful episode involving the Romain family."
'Stomach churning'
Referring to the mobile phone footage taken by Adam Romain of the attack, Judge Thomas described the scenes as "stomach churning".
Mr Romain said the sentencing means a weight has been lifted, but the night of the riot is still fresh in his mind.
"The way the children were screaming, I was absolutely terrified and almost everyone who has seen the footage and I've spoken to says they hearing the children screaming brought tears to them, they couldn't watch it because it was horrible," he added.
Mr Romain now hopes his family can move on from the past 19 months, and begin to forget about the attack.
"You do everything you can to bring your children up as safe as you can," he said.
"This made me realise that the responsibility towards my children growing up in a safe environment doesn't end at my door, it extends to all of us.
"That event has brought that to the forefront."