Kaylea Titford: Mother admits manslaughter of obese daughter
- Published
A mother has admitted the manslaughter of her teenage daughter after letting her become morbidly obese.
Sarah Jane Lloyd-Jones, 39, pleaded guilty to the charge when she appeared at Mold Crown Court on 12 December.
Kaylea Louise Titford, 16, was found dead at her Powys home in October 2020.
It was alleged at an earlier hearing that her parents failed to meet Kaylea's dietary needs, leading to her obesity.
Alan Titford, 44, is due to go on trial in January. He denies manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.
Ms Lloyd-Jones will be sentenced at a later date.