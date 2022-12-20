Vale of Glamorgan councillor and ex teacher Anthony Hampton jailed
- Published
A former councillor and teacher has been sentenced to seven years in prison after being found guilty of indecently assaulting two boys in the 1990s.
Anthony Hampton, 76, of Watkiss Way, Cardiff Bay, sat on Vale of Glamorgan Council.
He was found guilty of 12 counts of indecent assault of two males under the age of 16.
Newport Crown Court heard offences included performing a sex act on a victim and himself.
"The personal effect of the abuse I was subjected to by Anthony Hampton affects me to this day," said one complainant in a victim impact statement.
"He was brought into my life as a maths tutor as I needed private tuition due to me struggling to achieve the level I needed to progress.
"As a child growing up, I believe that his abuse made me something of a quiet kid at that age.
"I was withdrawn as a younger child and the impact of what I experienced made me question my sexuality due to the type of physical abuse Anthony Hampton put me through."
'I wanted to die'
Prosecutor Roger Griffiths read out the statement, with the complainant adding that he "struggled to understand why it was me that this was happening to, and why was I so different that he abused me".
When he went to the police in 2018, he admitted fearing Hampton's position as a teacher and later as a councillor in Barry, would mean he would not be believed.
Hampton's second victim said: "As a result of the abuse I suffered at the hands of Antony Hampton, I have a fear of emotional attachments, low self-esteem, anxiety, depression, body dysmorphia and a distrust of others and what they want from me as well as wetting the bed.
"My mental health has been severely affected, having suffered with depression and stress which resulted in me trying to take my own life by taking a drugs overdose in 2018 as I wanted to die. I was rushed to hospital where I had to be resuscitated.
"I have also been admitted to the poison's unit on Cedar Ward at Llandough Hospital to receive treatment at least three times over the last few years as I have made attempts to take my own life."
In an earlier hearing, Hampton said he became a teacher in 1969, a Vale of Glamorgan councillor in 1991 and served for about 11 years as chairman of the Welsh Joint Education Committee (WJEC).
Judge Richard Williams described his actions as "profoundly impacting on the victims' adult lives".
He added: "The character you presented to the world was a façade and you used it here in court too, to try and trump these allegations. You have shown no remorse for your actions."
He thanked the victims for their courage.
Det Sgt Chris Warner from South Wales Police said: "Anthony Hampton abused a position of trust and committed awful crimes against children.
"Today's sentence is the result of an investigation that began almost five years and I wish to commend the families affected by this case for their support during what has been such a difficult time for them.
"The victims and their families have been on a long and harrowing journey but, they have shown remarkable resilience, dignity, and bravery."