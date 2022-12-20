Caerphilly: Woman, 83, dies after being injured in dog attack
An 83-year-old woman has died from her injuries after being attacked by a dog.
The woman died on Tuesday morning after being taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, following attack in Heol Fawr, Caerphilly, on 3 December.
A 55-year-old man who was also taken to hospital with minor injuries has now been released.
Four people arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury have been released under conditional bail.
The dog, a large black XL bully cross cane corso breed, was seized by officers and has been destroyed.
The attack comes just over a year after a 10-year-old boy, Jack Lis was attacked and killed by a dog, a few streets away from this attack.
Gwent Police has said officers will continue to make enquiries in the local area.
Det Ch Insp Matthew Sedgebeer said: "If you have concerns or any information regarding this dog and its previous behaviour then please do stop and talk with us."