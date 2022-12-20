Caerphilly: Woman, 83, dies after being injured in dog attack

The dog was seized by police and put down following the attack on 3 December

An 83-year-old woman has died from her injuries after being attacked by a dog.

The woman died on Tuesday morning after being taken to University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, following attack in Heol Fawr, Caerphilly, on 3 December.

A 55-year-old man who was also taken to hospital with minor injuries has now been released.

Four people arrested on suspicion of being in charge of a dog dangerously out of control causing injury have been released under conditional bail.

The attack came just over a year after another fatal incident, just a few streets away

The dog, a large black XL bully cross cane corso breed, was seized by officers and has been destroyed.

The attack comes just over a year after a 10-year-old boy, Jack Lis was attacked and killed by a dog, a few streets away from this attack.

Gwent Police has said officers will continue to make enquiries in the local area.

Det Ch Insp Matthew Sedgebeer said: "If you have concerns or any information regarding this dog and its previous behaviour then please do stop and talk with us."

