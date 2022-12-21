Gleision: Families granted full inquest into men's mining deaths
A full inquest will be held into the deaths of four miners in a south Wales colliery disaster 11 years ago.
Charles Breslin, 62, David Powell, 50, Phillip Hill, 44, and Garry Jenkins, 39, died when water flooded the Gleision drift mine, near Cilybebyll, Neath Port Talbot, in September 2011.
For years their families have been calling for an inquest.
Senior Coroner Colin Phillips told Swansea Guildhall there was a "real prospect" of the deaths being avoided.
Families said an inquest will help reveal "many unanswered questions", with Mr Breslin's widow, Mavis, saying she felt "cheated" of a husband and an inquest.
Mr Phillips said mine manager Malcolm Fyfield, who was cleared of manslaughter charges in 2014, is "the only one that opposes" the reopening of the full inquest.
"Whilst I'm sympathetic, his ill health is not a sufficient reason to not resume inquest," he said.
"It's more than a suspicion that coal reserves were illegally used."
The disaster happened after routine blasting when thousands of gallons of water flooded into a tunnel where seven miners were working. Three of them escaped.
In October, Christian Howells, representing the families, said the Coal Authority and the Health and Safety Executive (HSE) had failed to ensure up-to-date plans of the workings of the mine, that precautions were taken, and that there was a second exit for the miners.
He also argued that the fact that more than 11 years have passed was not a reason for not resuming an inquest.
The families said new information supported the need for a full inquest and that questions remained over the mine's operation and the tragedy's causes.
A pre-inquest hearing will be held early in the new year.