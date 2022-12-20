Swansea riots: Three teens locked up for Mayhill violence
- Published
Three teenage boys have been locked up for their role in a riot in Swansea last year.
Violence erupted in the Mayhill area in May 2021 during a vigil for a local teenager who had died.
The area was described as a two-hour "warzone" as cars were torched, homes vandalised and police attacked.
The 17-year-olds join eighteen people who were sentenced on Monday, and will serve their time in detention and training centres.
At Swansea Crown Court, Judge Paul Thomas said although custodial sentences were a "last resort" for under-18s, the "impact on the community" of their actions meant custody was "inevitable".
All three defendants, who cannot be named for legal reasons, were charged with riot, and one was also charged with arson being reckless as to whether life was in danger.
One was sentenced to a two-year detention and training order, another was given 14 months and the third was given an eight-month order.
Two of the teenagers were involved in the "utterly dreadful episode involving the Romain family", Judge Thomas said, describing footage of the incident, where Adam Romain's call to police is heard as "stomach-churning".
He described how all three defendants were involved in attacks on the police, causing them to retreat and leave the "petrified residents of Mayhill unprotected".
In imposing custodial sentences, Judge Thomas told the teenagers: "I would be failing in my public duty to the people of Swansea if you did not go immediately into custody."
Another five youth defendants have already been sentenced in Youth or Crown courts, and five given youth cautions.