Tea dunking test finds Hobnob-style does the perfect job
- Published
Oat biscuits are best for dunking in your breakfast brew, a study has revealed.
You may think they are taking the biscuit but scientists in Cardiff tested the Hobnob-style, digestive, shortie and rich tea in a biscuit comparative study.
After a two-second dunk, the oat biscuit came out on top, lasting 29 seconds before a soggy splash down.
It smashed its competitors with the rich tea breaking after two seconds.
The shortie was the runner-up, lasting an average of 17.5 seconds, and the digestive took bronze remaining intact for about 8.5 seconds.
Despite this, scientists found digestives retained more of their crunch than the other morning treats and sped up how quickly a tea cools to a drinkable temperature of 61C (142F).
What is the best biscuit for busy NHS staff tea breaks?— The BMJ (@bmj_latest) December 20, 2022
Find out by reading the results of the Direct Uptake of Nutrition and Caffeine Study (DUNCS): https://t.co/fkasehiAVr #BMJInfographic #ChristmasBMJ pic.twitter.com/WRcpqcIAFq