Mayhill riots: Eighteen locked up for Swansea violence
- Published
Eighteen people have been locked up for their part in a "disgraceful" riot in Swansea last year.
Violence erupted in the Mayhill area in May 2021 during a vigil for a local teenager who had died.
The area was described as a "warzone" after cars were torched, homes vandalised and residents and police attacked during two hours of disorder.
Judge Paul Thomas said the trouble as the "worst outbreak of mass violence that has occurred here in my lifetime".
At Swansea Crown Court, 17 men and one woman from the Swansea area were sentenced while another three youth defendants will be sentenced on Tuesday.
The defendants, aged between 18 and 45 were sentenced for a range of offences, including riot and arson, to a total of over 83 years in prison.
Cars were burnt out and windows smashed in Mayhill on 20 May 2021 after a balloon release for local teenager Ethan Powell, 19, who collapsed and died the day before.
The sentences were as follows:
- Kian Hurley, 24, of Waun Wen Road, Mayhill - 6 years, 9 months.
- Michael D Parsons, 37, Matthew Street, Dyfatty - 6 years and 3 months
- Aaron R Phillips, 24, Middle Road, Gendros - 6 years and 3 months
- Mitchell B Meredith, 20, Margaret Street, Port Tennant - 6 years in a young offenders institution
- Joshua M Cullen, 32, Teilo Crescent, Mayhill - 5 years, 6 months
- Dean Price, 41, of Joseph Davies Close, Waun Wen - 5 years, 6 months
- Tyrone A Langan, 28, Llangyfelach Road, Brynhyfryd - 5 years, 3 months
- Lewis James, 21, of Trawler Road, Swansea Maritime Quarter - 5 years
- Paul R Jones, 45, Waun Wen Road, Mayhill - 4 years, 6 months
- Connor Beddows, 22, of Merlin Crescent, Townhill - 4 years, 3 months
- Ryan J Sarsfield, 26, of Waun Wen Road, Mayhill - 4 years, 3 months
- Jahanzaib Malik, 21, Llangyfelach Road, Brynhyfryd - 4 years
- Ryan L Owen, 20, Broughton Avenue, Portmead - 4 years
- Keiran Smith, 20, Creidiol Road, Mayhill - 4 years in young offenders institution
- William P Smoulden, 24, of Eigen Crescent, Mayhill - 3 years, 6 months
- Christopher M Munslowe, 23, of Eigen Crescent, Mayhill - 3 years, 6 months
- Keiron Argent, 1, Glyndwr Place, Townhill - 3 years 2 months in a young offenders institution
- Niamh Cullen, 19, Moorview Road, Gendros - 2 years, 8 months in a young offenders institution
Handing Hurley the longest sentence after his version of events was rejected at a Newton Hearing, Judge Thomas said: "You filmed what was going on, you celebrated and exulted in what was happening."
Judge Thomas described Parsons as playing a "leading role in the violence" and playing a "significant" role encouraging others as an "older individual".
Meredith was called a "major rabble-rouser" was sentenced at the same time for domestic violence charges against his former girlfriend and given six years in prison and a five-year restraining order.
Each defendant will serve half of their sentence in prison, at which point they will be eligible for release on license.
A total of 27 people aged between 15 and 44 were charged with offences relating to the riot - an incident which made headlines around the UK.
All pleaded guilty accept for Kye Dennis, 25, of Fforestfach, Swansea, who was found not guilty following a jury trial.
Speaking at Swansea Crown Court, the judge described the impact of the disorder on the community, including reputational damage to Mayhill, the effect on children and damage to property.
Judge Thomas said: "Those of us privileged to live in the city of Swansea consider it a generally safe, peaceful place to live and to raise a family."
Following the riots, however, he said seven families in Mayhill have either left or wanted to leave the area.
He described how Ethan Powell's death was "shamelessly and cynically hijacked" by rioters whose primary motivation was "a desire for mass entertainment".
In particular, he highlighted the impact of the events on the Romain family, whose house was pelted with bricks while a four-year-old child and 16-month old baby were inside.
Judge Thomas also referred to the criticism of South Wales Police in an independent review.
He said although he could see why this was made, the force's subsequent investigation was of the "absolutely highest standard" and he was "awestruck" by how it had been handled.
South Wales Police said it was pleased "justice has been served" and thanked the pubic for coming forward with evidence.
Det Insp Gareth Jones said: "This was violence of an extreme nature and was a calculated defiance of the law and a deliberate attack on the police that attended.
"The numbers involved caused real fear to the local residents who witnessed the events or whose property was damaged during the course of the disorder.
"They joined together, armed with weapons, sticks and bricks and spared no thought for residents or the potentially fatal consequences that could have occurred."