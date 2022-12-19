Cold weather leaves homes without water after burst mains
More than 3,000 homes have been left without water following the bad weather, according to a councillor.
Elizabeth Evans, who represents Aberaeron and Aberarth on Ceredigion council, said volunteers have been distributing water.
Welsh Water has apologised, saying there are a number of burst mains in rural Ceredigion, with heavy rain hampering its response.
Distribution centres have been set up to provide water in some areas.
"We have been without water since yesterday (Sunday) afternoon but areas in Cardigan, up to Llandysul and Horeb (Carmarthenshire) are without water since Saturday," Ms Evans told BBC Radio Cymru's Dros Frecwast programme.
"At least 3,000 houses are without water. Councillors in Cardigan have been distributing water."
Aberaeron Comprehensive School and Ysgol Bro Teifi in Llandysul will be closed on Monday due to the water shortage.
A spokeswoman for Welsh Water apologised to everyone who lost supply, adding: "Following last week's prolonged freezing temperatures, we put plans in place ahead of the rapid thaw over the weekend across our operating area.
"We have seen a threefold increase in burst mains compared to normal and have mobilised our full emergency response to deal with this."
The spokeswoman said leak detection from the burst mains has been hampered by heavy rain on Sunday and it would do everything to "accelerate repairs" on Monday.
Bottled water distribution centres have been set up in Llandysul and Newcastle Emlyn.
Welsh Water is also dealing with two burst water mains in Carmarthenshire - one is affecting the Efailwen, Clynderwen and Whitland areas.
Another is causing problems in the Ferryside and Kidwelly areas.