Mental health: Fix poverty, discrimination - Senedd report
- Published
Poverty and discrimination must be tackled to deal with poor mental health, a Senedd committee has said.
The health committee said medication was sometimes used as a "sticking plaster" and underlying issues went unaddressed.
Groups it believed at risk of mental health inequalities included ethnic minorities and those in poverty.
The Welsh government said it accepted different factors affected health inequality.
In the report the committee said medication played an important role in treating mental health problems.
But it added: "We heard concerns that too often it is used as a 'sticking plaster' for people who are struggling with their mental health while little is done to address their underlying issues."
The committee made 27 recommendations in its report.
These included calls for policy to be focused on people who are neurodivergent - or those with mental processes different from what is considered typical - such as those with ADHD or autism.
It also recommended better training in schools and public services and collaboration across government departments.
'Some at much greater risk'
The committee said ministers should set up a review to see what effect devolving welfare benefits could have on mental health inequalities, but any major changes have previously been ruled out by the Welsh government.
Senedd health and social care committee chairman Russell George said: "Our mental health can't be separated from our living conditions and circumstances, and it's really important that mental health services take that into account.
"Anybody can struggle with their mental health, but some groups of people are at much greater risk, and this is often linked to inequalities in society."
A Welsh government spokesman said: "We recognise that health inequalities are impacted by a number of factors such as poverty and deprivation, access to housing, healthcare and employment and this is reflected throughout our programme for government.
"As we continue to work to improve mental health and wellbeing, we will ensure there is a continued focus on embedding cross-government action that recognises these factors and seeks to tackle barriers to improving the wellbeing of people across Wales."