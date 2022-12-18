Mountain Ash pub: Pipes burst with water pouring from ceiling

At this moment the George is unable to open due to a burst water pipe which we found this morning when opening up. We have had to turn the main water supply off and electrics. We are trying our best to get it sorted ASAP. The restaurant will be out of operation for a while due to the extend of the water damage. We will keep you all updated. Sorry for the inconvenience. If anyone has meals booked could you please call 07971200409. Many thanks.