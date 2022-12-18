Cardiff: Arrests after man seriously injured in pub assault
Two men have been arrested after a 29-year-old suffered "very serious" injuries in an alleged assault at a pub.
He was taken to hospital following an incident at the Melrose Inn pub in St Mellons, Cardiff, according to police.
Two men, aged 32 and 33, have been arrested after officers responded on Friday at 23:20 GMT.
The pub said it would "remain closed to the public while we continue to support the police with their investigation".
"We send our thoughts to the person who is currently in hospital and we will be offering support to our team members," it said, in a Facebook post on Saturday.
South Wales Police is appealing for witnesses.
