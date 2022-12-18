UK strikes: Military will not drive ambulances in Wales
The military will not to be asked to drive ambulances in Wales during strikes, the Welsh government has said.
It comes as the UK government announces plans to cover for striking ambulance staff over Christmas in England.
Citing public safety concerns, it said arrangements had been made to deploy 1,200 members of the military and 1,000 civil servants.
But the Welsh government said it had "no plans" to use the military for frontline ambulance services.
A spokesman said: "Assistance from the armed forces has been agreed for logistical support, helping ensure that available ambulance capacity is used to the best effect."
In England the NHS has also asked hospitals to free as many beds as possible.
The Welsh government said NHS Wales and the Welsh Ambulance Service were "continuing to work closely on arrangements with staff and unions ahead of the strikes".
Some 10,000 ambulance staff are striking across most of Wales and England on 21 December in a dispute over pay.
They are among workers taking part in a wave of industrial action that has included nurses, midwives and postal and rail workers.
The UK government said the military, and more than a thousand civil servants, will provide contingency cover for the Border Force, who are also going on strike.
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Oliver Dowden, is to chair two emergency Cobra meetings this week to discuss UK industrial action.
Cobra is an emergency response committee made up of ministers, civil servants and others.