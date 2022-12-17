Phil Bennett: Felinfoel rugby club unveil memorial bench
A memorial bench has been unveiled to Welsh rugby great Phil Bennett at the spot where he watched his Carmarthenshire home village team play.
The ceremony followed a game between Felinfoel and Llangennech under-eights, with the home side wearing a kit paying tribute to "Benny 10".
The family of the late Wales and Lions captain called it a "fantastic" honour.
Felinfoel-born Bennett, who died aged 73 in June, won two Grand Slams and three Triple Crowns in the 1970s.
His granddaughter Ela said: "We are so proud of him.
"It's special to us as well as everyone around us, and the Felinfoel rugby team.
"I think he'd be very grateful to have his own bench here because the rugby team meant so much to him as he was a really big part of the team."
Huw Owen, who knew him for about 50 years, said: "Today has been a very special day, a very sad day.
"We grew up together, we played football together, we've been all over the world with the rugby and everything else, and he got taken away from us far, far too soon, and he's left a big hole in the community.
"It's a nice touch because whenever Felinfoel were playing at home we looked in this corner because that was Phil's spot and it's very sad that he won't be there.
"But now, looking at the bench there, will remind us of him."
'Such a humble, genuine guy'
There is also a statue to him in the village, and Mr Owen said there were always people there, laying flowers and taking photos.
"The name will be with us forever because he was such a humble, genuine guy and a legend in this part of the world," Mr Owen added.
Bennett's son James said: "It's a touching day for us as a family.
"This was a park he grew up in and played cricket, rugby. You'd still find him here in his 70s when he was out training, regardless of the weather.
"To have a bench here in his honour is fantastic for us and a great reminder of what he meant to the club."
Bennett made his Wales debut in 1969, but had to wait to establish himself as first choice outside-half, because the position belonged at that time to another great, Barry John.
But when John retired in 1972, Bennett made the position his own, and wore 10 for the Lions on their historic unbeaten 1974 tour of South Africa.
He retired from international rugby in 1978 after captaining Wales to their second Grand Slam in three years.
'Huge part of our family life missing'
Bennett played on for Llanelli until 1981, making 413 appearances, including 131 tries.
After retirement, he worked as a BBC Wales pundit, and continued to watch Felinfoel.
"It's going to be a very different Christmas this year," said his son James.
"There's obviously a huge part of our family life missing, and no doubt he'd want us to still try and enjoy, but it's going to be very different.
"And that's where our thoughts are going to be."