Devil's Gulch: Path shut by 2018 rockfall to be repaired
Repair work will start in the new year on a path known as Devil's Gulch, which has been closed since a rockfall four years ago.
The route, in the Elan valley, near Rhayader, Powys, became impassable and was shut for safety reasons.
There have been further rockfalls since the first in November 2018, which Powys council said posed a "very real risk".
Welsh Water, which manages the Elan valley estate, said work will begin in January.
It is hoped that the path will reopen in the spring.
"We appreciate the inconvenience the closure of the gulch has caused regular users of this popular route and we would like to thank our customers for bearing with us while we carry out this work, and we look forward to welcoming visitors back to this beauty spot in 2023," said Alun Shurmer, of Welsh Water.
Specialist contractors will anchor and bolt the rock - described by Welsh Water as "extremely unstable" - and fit netting.
In 2021 the company had consulted the local community on the options available to reopen the route.
Other alternatives which were put forward included building a tunnel through the gulch, cutting the rock face back, and avoiding the path by creating new routes.