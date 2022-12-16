Future of Shaws the Drapers in doubt as all stock sold
- Published
The future of a 106-year-old family business is in doubt, with stores ordered to sell stock before Christmas.
Managers of family-run Shaws the Drapers have admitted that the company must change to survive.
Staff have been told that no new stock will be ordered before any reorganisation of the company, which was formed in south Wales in 1916.
The business, which is thought to have about 150 staff, is a fixture on many south Wales high streets.
It has 28 stores listed on its website, with 15 in Wales another 13 in the south west of England and the midlands.
A letter has been sent to all members of staff saying that current trading conditions are "very challenging" and that "we are likely to need to make some changes to the business in the new year".
The letter also explains that no stock will be ordered to the warehouse before any of the changes are agreed.
There is no mention of store closures or job losses.
BBC Wales contacted Philip Shaw, one the owners of the company, who said that the company's intention was to "carry on as normal". BBC Wales has been unable to clarify if there is a danger that any of the 28 stores are facing closure.
A member of staff at the Shaws branch in Bridgend told BBC Wales their shelves are almost empty.
Jan Holmes, 64, has worked at the store since August and said the situation was heartbreaking.
'We haven't got any answers'
"We have nothing to sell, only some wool," she said. "It's such a shame for the staff and the company, and all we are asking for is some clarity.
"We have loyal customers, some who have been coming in here for more than 40 years and they keep asking us 'what's going on?' and we haven't got any answers."
"The shop is empty," she added. "We have maybe under 100 pieces left when we usually would have thousands."
Ms Holmes - who used to run a gift shop in Pencoed, in Bridgend county, but had to close due to challenging trading conditions of the pandemic - intends to turn up for work on Monday even though the stores' stock is so low.
"It has been very, very emotional these past few weeks," she said.
'We were a busy store'
"The customers are coming and praising the shop and us, and some of us who have been working here for years are breaking down as a result. The older generation will miss us, we were a busy store."
Shaws, whose products include textiles, wool, curtains and household bedding, relocated around five years ago to the store in Bridgend, but Ms Holmes says things have not been good for many months.
"I could see all the signs," she said.
"The stock was not being replenished and, where we used to transfer stock from other stores, that is becoming impossible. We knew something was happening. Everything is half price."
She said that Robert Shaw, another of the company's managers, went to the Bridgend store this week to talk with staff.
"I asked 'when are we closing?' and we were told that he was unable to answer.
"I asked 'will we close?' and he said 'we can't answer that'. I don't know if this is my last working week."
Ms Holmes said she did not blame management, and realised the textile industry, like others, faced unprecedented rising costs during the cost of living crisis.
She added that wages were paid a day earlier this week, but she has no certainty that she will have work after Christmas.
The letter sent by management said the company "cannot continue as we are" and a free confidential helpline has been set up for worried members of staff.