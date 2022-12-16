Rail: Transport for Wales and unions agree pay deal
A pay deal has been agreed between rail unions and Transport for Wales (TfW).
The organisation, owned by the Welsh government, has committed to giving workers a base line pay increase of about 4.5%.
It comes as a dispute between unions and Network Rail which has caused widespread UK disruption is ongoing.
RMT union boss Mick Lynch said the TfW deal shows how "disputes can be avoided by meaningful negotiations" as strikes continue in elsewhere in the UK.
Welsh government Deputy Minister for Climate Change and Transport Lee Waters urged the UK government to follow their lead with a pay settlement so that further "disruption for passengers" over the festive period can be avoided.
He added that the deal "highlights how we do things differently in Wales" and recognise the "value of rail workers".
Network Rail, which owns and maintains the railways, had offered a 5% pay rise this year and a 4% rise in 2023.
But Mr Lynch described the deal as "substandard", as 63.6% of members who voted rejected the deal.
There are also still talks between unions and the Rail Delivery Group (RDG) which represents 14 train companies.
