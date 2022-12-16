Katherine Jenkins to pull out of Pope concert over lost luggage
- Published
Katherine Jenkins has said she will have to pull out of performing for Pope Francis this weekend, accusing British Airways of losing her luggage.
The Welsh singer, 42, posted on social media that her bags were lost while travelling to Rome for the Christmas concert on Saturday.
She wrote: "OMG! @British_Airways have lost my bags AGAIN!"
British Airways said it was "doing everything" it could to reunite Ms Jenkins with her baggage.
Jenkins is due to perform at the annual concert at the Auditorium Conciliazione but said she would be unable to do so if her luggage was not found.
Speaking to her 262,000 followers, she added: "I'm supposed to be singing tomorrow for the Pope's Christmas concert in Rome. I feel so let down as I will not be able to perform. Please sort this out."
The official British Airways account replied to her social media post asking her to send them a direct message so they could help trace her luggage.
The airline said: "We're doing everything we can to reunite our customer with their delayed baggage as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused."