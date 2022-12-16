Anglesey: 'Lavish life' couple in fraud case sentenced
- Published
A married couple who lived a "lavish lifestyle" with other people's money have been sentenced for their part in a multi-million pound fraud.
Rhys Williams, 41, and his wife Lisa, 40, from Anglesey, spent the money on cars, luxury properties and shopping.
The couple were part of a wider fraud case involving four other people at Birmingham Crown Court on Friday.
The sentences in total amounted to more than 49 years in prison.
Rhys Williams admitted two charges of possessing criminal property and one charge of making false representation, while Lisa Williams pleaded guilty to one charge of possessing criminal property.
One of the victims, Michael McVicar, described Williams as "the most heartless man" he had ever encountered, who "soaked" his "evil into every part of our lives".
Williams, a former Anglesey care home owner and property developer, from Llys Meddyg, Llangristiolus Bodorgan, Gwynedd, became involved in the running of Dubai-based company CWLJ, which managed investment schemes.
Mr McVicar had acquired £179,000 from him in 2014, but when he realised the investment was not legitimate, he repeatedly asked for his money back, which he did not get.
In 2016, Williams acquired another £120,000 from Mr McVicar for a purported investment but he and his wife had spent it.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, Mr McVicar blamed Williams for the loss of his family home and the destruction of his family life, saying he had thought of taking his own life.
The court heard that Williams had also acquired £350,000 from CWLJ in 2013.
The couple withdrew £72,000 in cash in Spain, spent £46,000 on retail shopping, £9,000 on restaurants and nightclubs, £7,000 on holiday accommodation and £7,000 on an international school in Spain for their children's education.
A total of £63,000 was paid to family members, including Lisa Williams' father, father-in-law and sister.
In her interview to the police, Lisa Williams agreed she had enjoyed a lavish lifestyle but she thought the source of the money was genuine, and the result of her husband's deals.
She later admitted having £120,000 of illegally obtained money in her bank account.
When her husband was challenged by one of the victims about his money, he said it had been spent on living expenses.
Judge Carr said some of Williams's offences involved a high degree of culpability and were aggravated by the fact they occurred across borders and that the money was used to fund "a lavish lifestyle".
Rhys Williams was jailed for nine years for fraud and acquiring criminal property.
Lisa Williams was sentenced to 16 months, suspended for two years, for possessing criminal property.
Mr McVicar said he was "very pleased" with the sentences.
"It recognises the brutality of his actions on me and the others involved. And for me it's justice finally being done."
The couple were sentenced alongside four other people who were associates or had dealings with CWLJ. They all pleaded not guilty.
Former solicitor Jonathan Denton, 63, of Woodlark Grove, Apley, Telford, Shropshire, was jailed for a total of 15 years for fraud by abuse of position of trust in the sum of £7m and fraud by false representation in the sum of £18m.
Susan Gillis, 54, of Warwick Avenue, London, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years for money laundering.
She spent her money on substantial payments for a Range Rover, rental properties in north London and on her wedding day. She also used it to repay debts she owed to friends and family.
Williams's business associate Jason Curtis, 53, of The Warren, Abersoch, Pwllheli, Gwynedd was imprisoned for nine years for possession of £630,000 of criminal property and theft of £199,000 from Mr McVicar.
The court heard how he lived the "high life", buying property, high-value cars, a boat and jet skis on top of a £21,000 box at the FA Cup final.
Jamie Halfpenny, 46, of The Old George, Middle Wallop, Stockbridge, Hampshire, was sentenced to seven-and-a-half years for fraud by false representation of £1.15m.
Judge Carr said all the defendants will spend half of their sentences in custody and the remainder on licence.