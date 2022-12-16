Ice warning after children seen playing on frozen pond
People have been urged not to walk on icy rivers or lakes as the cold snap continues.
The Royal Life Saving Society has repeated warnings of the dangers of playing on frozen water following the death of four children in Solihull.
It comes after children were seen playing on an icy ponds in Blaenau Gwent and Caerphilly county.
Overnight temperatures dropped to -10C (14F) in parts of Wales with another snow and ice warning for Sunday.
Matt Croxall of the Royal Life Saving Society told Radio Wales Breakfast that people should "never" go on ice.
"It's simply not safe," he said.
"It might appear so on the edges of banks of ponds and rivers and canals, but the further you get out into the centre, the thinner the ice is likely to become, and that's where people can unfortunately get themselves into danger."
He also warned people not to attempt to rescue anyone who has fallen through ice.
"We know it's difficult to stay out in those situations with people or pets, but if people go in to try and get them out, they can actually cause a more complicated situation," he said.
"Try and throw something out that floats, or reach out with a long branch or pole. But the key info is to call the emergency services as soon as possible.
"If you witness kids on the ice, warn them of the danger and get them off as soon as possible. If someone ignores you, then I'm afraid it's the matter of calling the police as it's a life-threatening situation."
It comes after Gwent Police said officers had received reports of young people playing on the frozen Beaufort Pond in Ebbw Vale, Blaenau Gwent.
'Incredibly dangerous'
Idris Davies School in Abertysswg, near Rhymney, also sent an urgent message to parents after children were spotted on an icy pond.
"We have just received a message from a member of the public regarding young children walking on ice across a pond in Abertysswg," it said.
"Can you please check where your children are and remind them of the dangers on walking on frozen ponds."
South Wales Fire and Rescue Service urged people not to walk on icy water, adding: "If you see someone fall through the ice, shout for help and call 999 immediately."
The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for ice and snow that covers much of Wales from 03:00 GMT until 21:00 on Sunday.