St David's Hall: Cardiff council agrees lease to AMG
One of Wales' best known concert halls will be leased to a private entertainment company under plans agreed by leading Cardiff councillors.
St David's Hall is set to be run by Academy Music Group (AMG), which manages concert venues across the UK.
There has been opposition to the plan, with musicians speaking out, and a petition launched.
Objectors, including former and current venue staff, have cited "loss of cultural output" as a key factor.
But the council's cabinet has given the green light to the plan.
Speaking to BBC Radio Wales at the weekend, Labour council leader Huw Thomas said private sector deals are a tool which local authorities need to utilise in order to save services.
"If it allows us to protect not only that service, but in turn other services, then it is incumbent on us, I believe, to consider those options," he said.